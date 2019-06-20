1 person extricated in rollover crash on Highway 101 in SLO

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person had to be extricated from a car following a crash on Highway 101 near South Higuera Street on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m., according to the CHP’s incident information page. The rollover crash blocked the right slow lane of northbound Highway 101 for about 20 minutes, according to Caltrans.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.

Additional information was not immediately available.