1 person extricated in rollover crash on Highway 101 in SLO
One person had to be extricated from a car following a crash on Highway 101 near South Higuera Street on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said.
The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m., according to the CHP’s incident information page. The rollover crash blocked the right slow lane of northbound Highway 101 for about 20 minutes, according to Caltrans.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
