Driver who fled traffic stop in custody after crashing car, injuring 2 in SLO

A driver in a white Dodge Challenger fled from an attempted vehicle stop by the San Luis Obispo CHP. The driver ran through a red light at Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road crashing into another vehicle.

Two people were injured and one person is in custody after an attempted traffic stop Friday night resulted in a car crash at Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads in San Luis Obispo.

According to CHP Sgt. Robyn Lescher, an officer attempted to stop a speeding Dodge Challenger on Highway 101 around 10 p.m., but the driver exited at the Madonna Road off-ramp and took off down the road out of sight.

When the officer pursued, she came upon a crash in the area of Los Osos Valley Road.

According to Lescher, the driver of the Dodge Challenger appeared to have sped through the red light at the intersection, hitting another car and a pole, before getting out and fleeing on foot.

The driver was later located and taken into custody by the San Luis Obispo police.

Lescher said two passengers in the Dodge Challenger were injured in the incident and have been taken to the hospital; the driver of the other vehicle was shaken up but unharmed, she said.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released by the CHP.