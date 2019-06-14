Coast Guard, police search for woman who reportedly fell or jumped off Pismo Beach Pier

Don’t panic! Tips for surviving a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Emergency crews responded Thursday night for what was ultimately an unsuccessful search for a woman who reportedly fell or jumped off the Pismo Beach Pier.

Pismo Beach police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the pier, where a single reporting party called in the incident, said Cmdr. Tom Portz.

Police set up a unified command center along the pier to search for the woman, and Cal Fire and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters were called in to assist, Portz said.

Crews didn’t find anything, and the command center was demobilized at about 12:27 a.m., Portz said.

The Coast Guard conducted first search patterns from 1:45 to 2:27 a.m. and returned for a first-light search at about 6 a.m., Seaman Brandon Thompson said.

Neither search yielded anything, and efforts were called off on Friday morning.

Portz said people who jump or fall from the pier typically call for help or are seen on the beach after swimming back to shore, neither of which occurred in this case.

Police don’t have any intention of resuming the search, as there were no reports of foul play or indications anyone drowned, Portz said.