Templeton man killed in Hwy. 101 crash in Buellton over the weekend

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified a Templeton man killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Buellton.

An agency spokeswoman confirmed the identity of the deceased as 79-year-old Pietro Boumpensiero.

The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Boumpensiero and a Kia Soul driven by a 23-year-old from San Francisco were traveling side-by-side on the highway southbound near the Avenue of the Flags off-ramp when they collided for reasons unknown at around 5 a.m.

The agency said the collision sent both vehicles off the roadway, with the Silverado coming to rest on its roof in brush, and the Kia resting on its side, blocking the off-ramp.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Boumpensiero was reportedly taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The two people inside the Kia avoided serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and the agency is asking for any possible witnesses to contact the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.