Head-on collision in Paso Robles injures 2

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on collision in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon.

At about 1:50 p.m., 18-year-old Cassandra Walton of Paso Robles was driving a 2007 Mercedes Benz ML350 west on Linne Road just east of Hudson Road, according to a news release from the CHP. At the same time, 22-year-old Justin Lahr of Paso Robles was driving a 1987 Jeep Comanche east on Linne Road.

Walton “became distracted as she rolled down her window, causing her to drift over the broken yellow lines,” the CHP said. She began driving west in the eastbound lane.

Lahr noticed that Walton was in his lane and turned his vehicle to the left in an attempt to avoid crashing into her, the CHP said. Walton also realized she was driving the wrong way and turned her car to the right to get back in her lane, the CHP said.

Lahr saw her get back in her lane and hit the brakes, but he wasn’t able to slow down, the CHP said. The cars collided head-on.

Lahr’s car came to rest facing east in the westbound lane. The car became disabled and trapped him in the driver’s seat, the CHP said.

Walton’s car continued northeast onto the dirt shoulder where it collided with a wire fence, causing the car to roll. It came to rest on its wheels northeast of the road, the CHP said.

Walton was able to get out of the car by herself, but Lahr had to be extricated using the jaws of life, the CHP said. Walton received moderate injuries, while Lahr received serious injuries, including a broken left leg.

Both were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.

The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have contributed to the crash.