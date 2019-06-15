Motorcyclist killed after collision with big rig north of Santa Maria

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a collision with a big-rig on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Santa Maria Police Department

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a collision with a big rig in north Santa Maria, police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the scene on North Broadway near Preisker Lane and Highway 101.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Members of the Police Department’s Traffic Bureau responded to the scene to investigate the crash. The motorcyclist’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Additional information was not immediately available. This was the second fatal crash in northern Santa Barbara County on Saturday, after a 79-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Buellton.