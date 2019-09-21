50-acre fire threatening homes at Lopez Lake

Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.
A vegetation fire near Lopez Lake has grown to 50 acres and multiple structures are threatened, a Cal Fire spokesman said.
Cal Fire first tweeted about the fire at 2:46 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The fire is burning brush and oak trees around Upper Lopez Canyon Road and Wittenberg Creed Road.
Multiple fire engines from surrounding communities have been requested, as well as aerial support, according to scanner traffic.
