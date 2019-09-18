Roadside fires are killers — why isn’t Caltrans doing more to prevent them?

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

Smokey Bear’s famous admonition — “Only you can prevent wildfires” — is only partially correct.

Personal responsibility matters, for sure, but utilities like PG&E also need to step up their prevention programs.

So do public agencies responsible for maintaining the highway medians and shoulders where roadside fires can ignite, and quickly turn into infernos that consume thousands of acres.

That’s mainly the purview of Caltrans, though individual cities and counties are responsible for roads under their jurisdictions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Unfortunately, one of most common methods of preventing roadside fires — mowing down the dried grasses and weeds along highway shoulders and medians — isn’t always that effective.

It helps, but as fire professionals point out, plenty of large fires (including some in San Luis Obispo County) started in areas that had been mowed.

Some even ignited when roadside litter caught fire.

Mowing is also time sensitive — do it too late in the season, and the very act of trying to prevent a fire can actually cause a fire. That happened in August 1979, when four young firefighters in Nipomo died in the Spanish Fire on Highway 166, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. The fire started when a Caltrans mower blade struck a rock.

Testing a new retardant

Efforts are underway to find a better way to prevent roadside fires from starting in the first place.

One promising new method is under consideration in San Luis Obispo County: A long-lasting fire retardant new to the market that can be sprayed in areas especially vulnerable to roadside fires.

The retardant differs from others currently in use because its extended effectiveness. It can be sprayed at the beginning of fire season and should last for several months. It’s also advertised as safe to use — it contains ingredients already widely used in fighting fires.

The nonprofit Fire Safe Council of San Luis Obispo County has received a grant to spray the new retardant along the Cuesta Grade but is awaiting clearance from Caltrans.

“We are very interested and excited about trying this product,” said Dan Turner, a retired County Fire chief who is now manager of the Fire Safe Council. “We believe it has high statewide applicability.”

It’s likely too late for this fire season, but Turner is hoping it could be applied next year — if Caltrans gives its OK.

Caltrans was tight-lipped about its review of the product.

This is the response we were given when we asked about the approval process: “Caltrans is reviewing the application for the use of this product to ensure that it is safe for the environment, including animals, our highway workers and the general public.”

We were given no indication of how long the review process may take.

Cuesta Grade a hot spot

The Fire Safe Council has focused particularly on Cuesta Grade, since it’s a frequent location of roadside fires, including the 2015 Cuesta Fire that burned nearly 2,500 acres and threatened the town of Santa Margarita.

Investigators believe it was caused by sparks from a tow chain that ignited dry vegetation. A truck pulling a fifth-wheel and a VW Beetle was suspected, but was never found.

The consequences of a fire on the Cuesta Grade there can be particularly severe, since it’s the location of major electric transmission lines, communications sites and the Union Pacific Railroad.

The area north of the Grade, between Santa Barbara Road and Santa Margarita, is another area of concern.

Caltrans’ prevention program for that stretch of highway includes using a herbicide to create a bare strip of ground near homes on the northbound side of Highway 101.

It also mows weeds and grasses along the shoulders of 101 in May and into June. It’s generally done just once a year.

Yet even with those precautions, there have been at least three roadside fires in the area this year — and we still have to get through the rest of September and October, our most dangerous months for wildfires.

A game changer?

Proactively spraying a retardant at the beginning of fire season — ideally just after an area has been mowed — could be a game changer not just for California, but also for the entire United States, and beyond.

It could save lives, and billions of dollars in fire losses. (Last year’s deadly Camp Fire, caused by PG&E electrical lines, killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, causing an estimated $16.5 billion in losses.)

But if it doesn’t prove viable, the state must move beyond mowing and look at other ways to reduce roadside fires, especially as fire seasons grow longer and more destructive.

Maintaining the status quo is risking lives, property and natural resources, and it’s creating a potential liability for Caltrans and other agencies responsible for highway right-of-ways.

For example, following the deadly 2018 Carr Fire in Redding, which started when a spark from the rim of a flat tire ignited vegetation, more than 400 people joined a class action lawsuit against Caltrans and the city of Redding, for allegedly failing to trim vegetation near the fire’s origin. By the time the fire was controlled a month later, it had destroyed more than 1,000 homes and caused eight deaths, including two children and three firefighters.

‘One less spark’

In their public safety campaigns, fire agencies are using a new slogan — “One Less Spark, One Less Wildfire” — to draw attention to the role vehicles and other equipment play in igniting fires.

They urge checking tow chains, tire pressure and brakes; keeping vehicles in good repair; and avoiding parking on dry brush.

Expanding beyond the old-school fire prevention advice dispensed by Smokey Bear — don’t play with matches, put out that campfire, etc. — is smart, but it’s not a cure-all.

Inevitably, drivers will have flat tires.

Cars will overheat.

And drivers will have no choice but to pull over at less-than-ideal spots where there are thigh-high weeds and grasses.

In the long run, it will be far less costly to invest in preventive technologies and products — be it a next-generation fire retardant, fire-resistant landscaping, or hardscaping particularly risky areas with concrete, rock or some other hard surface — than to spend billions of dollars fighting fires.

With California especially vulnerable to huge, deadly wildfires, there’s got to be a better way to prevent roadside fires — and Caltrans should take the lead in finding it.