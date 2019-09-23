Lopez Fire evacuation orders lift as blaze holds at 220 acres

Wildfire breaks out Saturday afternoon at Lopez Lake, quickly grows to 100+ acres The Lopez Fire broke out near Lake Lopez in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The fire quickly grew to more than 100 acres in size. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lopez Fire broke out near Lake Lopez in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The fire quickly grew to more than 100 acres in size.

Evacuation orders have lifted as of 11 a.m. Monday, Cal Fire said in a news release.

The Lopez Fire has burned 220 acres and is 20 percent contained as of Monday morning, having held steady since Sunday evening.

Evacuation warnings are still in place for the area of French Camp and Upper Lopez Canyon Road, including the 1700 block of Upper Lopez Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.

“Throughout the night, firefighters did not experience a lot of change in fire size,” the agency said in the release, adding that it’s been difficult to get to the fire with equipment due to the steep terrain. Firefighters will work Monday to improve containment lines and mop up, Cal Fire said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cal Fire said on Sunday that fire activity was minimal and stayed within control lines.

There’s no estimate yet for when the fire will be fully contained, according to the release. A total of 660 firefighting personnel are working on the fire.

The fire broke out around mid-afternoon on Saturday near the area of Upper Lopez Canyon Road and Wittenberg Creek Road, threatening 24 structures and prompting evacuations. Two firefighters received minor injuries on Saturday, according to Los Padres National Forest spokesman Manny Madrigal.

The area hasn’t burned in about 60 years, Madrigal said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.