The 7 best spots for photos in SLO County, according to Instagram

San Luis Obispo County is beautiful. It’s also very, very Insta-worthy.

The Central Coast has been hashtagged and photographed thousands of times on Instagram.

So where are the top spots, according to the social media app?

We looked at the most hashtagged locations in the county to find the best backdrops for the perfect photo shoot. Here’s a list of some of the most shared sights in San Luis Obispo County.

Bubblegum Alley

You either love it of hate it, but you definitely know it.

Bubblegum Alley has become the pride and joy of some San Luis Obispo residents, and the scourge of others. While the discarded gum decorating the walls is hopefully left mostly untouched, the colors give photographers plenty to chew on.

Visitors to the hot spot include hungry goats looking for a snack and actor Rainn Wilson — also known as Dwight from “The Office.”

Carrizo Plain National Monument

When the wildflowers at the Carizzo Plain are in bloom — especially in superbloom — everyone in California seems to know about it. Every third photo of this spot southeast of Santa Margarita on Instagram is flower-filled.

Hearst Castle

Visiting a house that’s nicer than your house is always exciting — especially when that house is a mansion was built by media magnate William Randolph Hearst. Instagram photos of the San Simeon estate often highlight splashy features such as the indoor Roman Pool and the Neptune Pool outdoors.

Madonna Inn

The Madonna Inn is one of the pinkest places in California, and who doesn’t love a pop of color in an Instagram feed? The famous San Luis Obispo hotel always looks ready for a close-up.

Montaña de Oro State Park

With 8,000 acres of beaches, mountains and trees, there’s enough Instagram material at Montaña de Oro to snap the day away. Popular photo spots at this park near Los Osos include Spooner’s Cove and the Bluff Trail.

Morro Rock

This rugged volcanic plug in Morro Bay really rocks.

Just don’t attempt to climb Morro Rock — or stage a marriage proposal there. It’s illegal, dangerous and very, very wrong.

Oceano Dunes

A popular retreat for off-road riders, the Oceano Dunes Vehicular Recreation Area near Pismo Beach generates its share of controversy.

But it’s a great spot for pictures. Just ask model Kendall Jenner, who stopped to snap photos during a 2018 visit to the dunes.