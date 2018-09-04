Who’s under that helmet? Kendall Jenner — and other celebs — hit the dunes near Pismo

The Oceano Dunes are a hot draw for celebrities these days.
About a year after Nick Jonas headed to the dunes for his “Find You” music video, and Rihanna filmed a promo there for her Fenty x Puma fashion line, more famous faces have been spotted on the sands south of Pismo Beach.
Models Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber shared pictures of themselves on Instagram posing and riding ATVs at the Oceano Dunes on Aug. 29, ahead of Gerber’s 17th birthday on Monday.
The pair were decked out in helmets and colorful bandanas for their Aug. 27 ride. At least one celebrity website called them out for wearing crop tops while enjoying their four-wheelers.
Gerber’s parents, model Cindy Crawford and businessman and former model Rande Gerber, also got in on the fun Wednesday, posting a pic to Crawford’s Instagram feed showing the couple perched on top of a dune buggy.
Crawford’s post even tagged local ATV rental business SunBuggy Pismo.
This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian crew has been spotted on the Central Coast.
Production crews filmed an episode of the family’s TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” in San Luis Obispo County in 2015. It included scenes shot at Ventana Grill in Pismo Beach and the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.
