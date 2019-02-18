Local

‘There is a wall of gum. Just FYI’: Dwight from ‘The Office’ stops by Bubblegum Alley

By Gabby Ferreira

February 18, 2019 11:13 AM

Rainn Wilson is coming to Cal Poly

Actor Rainn Wilson, who plays Dwight Schrute on "The Office," is co-hosting an event called "For the Love of Joy" at Cal Poly on Feb. 13, 2019.
We can now add Dwight from “The Office” to the number of tourists inexplicably captivated by SLO’s Bubblegum Alley.

Actor Rainn Wilson snapped photos of the attraction and posted them to Facebook on Valentine’s Day, along with the caption: “In San Luis Obispo there is a wall of gum. Just FYI.”

The post included a portrait of himself in front of the alley as well as a glamorous close-up shot of all the used gum.

We’re not judging, just baffled that in a place renowned for natural beauty, Wilson would choose to take photos of ... used gum.

Wilson, who co-founded media and entertainment company SoulPancake, was in town last week for a speaking engagement at Cal Poly titled “For the Love of Joy,” along with SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi.

Wilson’s not the only “Office” actor to visit SLO recently: Former fellow co-star Creed Bratton performed at SLO’s Fremont Theater last month.



Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

