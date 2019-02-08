Dwight from ‘The Office’ is coming to Cal Poly — to talk about joy

As Dwight Schrute, the no-nonsense paper salesman on TV’s “The Office,” actor Rainn Wilson didn’t exactly radiate joy.

But the real Rainn Wilson is another matter. He’s bringing his joyful philosophy to Cal Poly, just in time for Valentine’s Day.





Wilson, the co-founder of media and entertainment company SoulPancake, will be joined by SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi, for “For the Love of Joy,” Feb. 13 at the Chumash Auditorium. The event is being presented by Cal Poly’s Associated Students Inc.,

Wilson and Mogharabi will lead “an uplifting conversation about becoming a force for joy,” according to a description of their talk on Facebook.

In addition to the speaking engagement, Cal Poly is offering SoulPancake-inspired attractions at the University Union from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13. The talk starts at 8 p.m.

Wilson’s visit comes about a month after another “Office” actor, Creed Bratton, performed at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.

“For the Love of Joy” is free and open to all Cal Poly students with valid PolyCards. No tickets are needed.

For more information, visit www.asi.calpoly.edu.