These celebrities were spotted in SLO County in 2018. Did you see any of them?

From movie stars to models, celebrities keep flocking to the Central Coast.

They eat here, drink here, stay here and film here. Sometimes, they even get married here.

Here are some of the celebrities we’ve spotted in 2018 in San Luis Obispo County.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Cole (Joshua Jackson) stands in front of Morro Rock in a scene from Showtime’s “The Affair.” Shot in Morro Bay in January 2018, the episode aired in July 2018 on Showtime. Paul Sarkis Showtime

Joshua Jackson

The former “Dawson’s Creek” heartthrob hit the beach in Morro Bay in January 2018 to shoot scenes for his hit Showtime drama, “The Affair.”

He and co-star Phoebe Tonkin were spotted filming on the beach near Morro Rock. The episode they shot aired in July.

Jamie Foxx

Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx stopped by The Rib Line BBQ & Grill in Grover Beach in March 2018 to pick up some grub.

The restaurant chain posted a picture on its Instagram account of a smiling Foxx holding two boxes of takeout from one of San Luis Obispo County’s most popular barbecue joints.

Former reality TV star and actor Johnny Knoxville stopped by Tooth & Nail Winery on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Paso Robles, California. Tooth & Nail Winery

Johnny Knoxville

When it comes to wine, Johnny Knoxville is no “Jackass.”

The actor and former reality TV star sipped zinfandel at Tooth & Nail Winery in Paso Robles in March 2018, bringing some star power to Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend festivities. He sampled the winery’s Rabble Zinfandel and Amor Fati Zinfandel during his visit, according to a post on Tooth & Nail’s Instagram account.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young were reportedly married on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at a private ceremony in Atascadero. Associated Press

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Folk rocker Neil Young and his girlfriend of four years, actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah, shocked the world by holding not just one secret wedding — but two — in the summer of 2018.

After the pair tied the knot in July on a yacht near the San Juan Islands in Washington state, they had a second ceremony in San Luis Obispo County in August, according to news outlets including The Guardian, E! News and People magazine.

Young and Hannah were reportedly spotted at The Carlton Hotel in Atascadero, although the hotel wouldn’t confirm they were guests. The owner of an Atascadero nail salon, Nail First & Spa, told The Tribune that Hannah and a few of her friends received pedicures the day before the alleged wedding.

It’s unclear exactly where Hannah and Young, who are frequent visitors to the Central Coast, said their vows. The only clue is a photo of a barn owl Hannah posted on Instagram with the caption “Someone’s watching over us ... love and only love.”

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 28, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

About a year after Nick Jonas headed to the Oceano Dunes for his “Find You” music video, and Rihanna filmed a promo there for her Fenty x Puma fashion line, models Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber took their own trek to the sands south of Pismo Beach.

Jenner and Gerber shared pictures of themselves on Instagram in August 2018 riding ATVs at the Oceano Dunes. The stylish pair posed for photos in helmets and crop tops during their trip, which came just before Gerber’s 17th birthday.

Gerber’s parents, model Cindy Crawford and businessman and former model Rande Gerber, also joined the fun, posting a pic showing the pair sitting on a dune buggy to Crawford’s Instagram feed.