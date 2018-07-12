Steamy Showtime drama ‘The Affair’ shot an episode in SLO County. Now you can watch it

Hollywood’s love affair with the Central Coast is about to heat up.

An episode of Showtime’s “The Affair” filmed in Morro Bay in January will air Sunday.

Now in its fourth season, the Golden Globe Award-winning drama deals with the emotional fallout of an extramarital affair.

Former “Dawson’s Creek” heartthrob Joshua Jackson plays restaurateur Cole, whose waitress wife, Alison (Ruth Wilson), has a fling with struggling novelist Noah (Dominic West). “The Vampire Diaries” actress Phoebe Tonkin guest stars in season 4 as Delphine, the protegé of a sculptor (Amy Irving) with a mysterious connection to Cole’s father.

A trailer for Sunday’s episode shows Cole sharing a steamy moment with Delphine. “I come with the room,” she says, seductively slipping a strap off her shoulder.

But not everything about the situation seems kosher. “I’m here to find out why my father came to California — not to cheat on my wife!” Cole protests in a voiceover.

In January, Jackson and Tonkin were spotted shooting a different scene — this one involving an intimate chat around a driftwood fire — on the beach just north of Morro Rock.

“The Affair” production crew also filmed exterior shots of various locations on the Embarcadero in downtown Morro Bay, according to location manager Greg Lazzaro. One scheduled shooting spot was the parking lot next to Wavelengths Surf Shop.

Delphine (Phoebe Tonkin) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) share a moment on the beach in front of Morro Rock in a scene from Showtime's "The Affair." Shot in Morro Bay in January 2018, the episode airs July 15, 2018, on Showtime. Paul Sarkis Showtime

Jackson and Tonkin aren’t the only celebrities to film in San Luis Obispo County in recent months.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were spotted in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo in August 2017 while shooting their romantic comedy “Destination Wedding,” due in theaters this summer.

Singer Nick Jonas shot a music video at the Oceano Dunes in August 2017. And pop star Rihanna and TV host Jay Leno filmed there that November.

Tune in

Watch “The Affair” at 9 p.m. Sunday on Showtime. For more information, visit www.sho.com/the-affair.