Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder spotted shooting new movie in SLO

There’s been another celebrity sighting in San Luis Obispo — this time, residents spotted Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. And fans also caught Reeves eating out and exercising around town.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Rider were shooting a film at my workplace today! Very cool to witness two famous actors shooting a movie in person! A post shared by 邱傑爾Jared Cholewa-Cardona (@qiu_jie_er) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Airport officials confirmed an independent film was shot there Thursday, but they couldn’t confirm who was involved.

“They were here for a couple hours yesterday outside the (terminal) building and in the lobby,” Assistant Director Craig Piper said Friday.

Multiple social media posts reported Reeves sightings around town, including jogging at night, enjoying the Downtown SLO Farmers Market and staying at the Apple Farm.

An employee at Thai Boat on Broad Street said Reeves stopped to say “hi” after filming at a massage parlor next door. The owner of Happy Feet SPA confirmed that a crew filmed there Thursday.

Thanks! Stacy Moody At SLO airport they're cutting a scene for a movie. #KeanuReeves & #WinonaRyder (Video) https://www.facebook.com/stacyloca2/videos/10155513152514804/ Posted by Keanu Reeves Club on Thursday, August 3, 2017

Reeves, famous for “The Matrix,” recently starred as the title character in “John Wick: Chapter 2.” He’s involved in several in-progress projects, according to his IMDB page, but there are none listed for Ryder, who’s most recently known for her role in the hit Netflix original “Stranger Things.”

Super fans appear surprised about the shoot, because they had no idea which film Reeves is making right now.