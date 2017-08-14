Nick Jonas shooting a music video in the South County

Pop singer and actor Nick Jonas is apparently shooting a music video all day Monday in the South County.

“This is without a doubt the biggest thing we’ve ever seen,” said Tom Weeden, the general manager at the Pacific Dunes Ranch in Oceano. Weeden confirmed that someone was shooting a music video there, though he said people running the shoot did not tell management who the musician is.

“This is prime-time stuff, apparently,” Weeden said. “We have no idea.”

Extras at the RV park confirmed to The Tribune that the shoot was for Nick Jonas.

According to a Nick Jonas fan account, the musician and actor was shooting a new music video on Monday, though they did not specify where the shoot was taking place.

The account shared a screenshot of a since-deleted Tweet that said: “Perks of going to school in California: going with your friends to be in the Nick Jonas music video tomorrow and getting paid $200 for it.”

A call for music video extras was posted on Craigslist on Friday. The post specifically asked for men and women ages 18 to 26 to work for 10 hours on Monday in Pismo Beach.

Y'all better be ready cause it looks like Nick Jonas is going to be shooting a new music video today. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/jtHrmbkm5b — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) August 13, 2017

On Sunday, Jonas posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Took a drive along the coast today,” though it’s unclear where the picture was taken. Jonas released a single, “Remember I Told You,” in May, but, as Rolling Stone reported, “Jonas has yet to reveal if ‘Remember I Told You’ will lead to a new album this year.”

Took a drive along the coast today. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Kylee Corliss, the San Luis Obispo County Film Commission liaison, said in an email that a music video was being shot this week in San Luis Obispo County.

“That is all I can confirm at this point,” Corliss wrote. “Typically, when we work with the companies, we are required to keep certain information confidential until the shoot has been completed. This is due to concerns with crowd control and ensuring their production is not interrupted.”

Corliss added that, this year, the commission has received requests for filming from companies including Fox, Paramount, Netflix and DIY Network.