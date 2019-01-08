‘Big Bang’ star Johnny Galecki is selling his SLO County ranch

In the market for North County real estate? “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s Santa Margarita ranch is up for sale.

Galecki recently put the 160-acre ranch on the market for $825,000, according to a listing posted by Ericka Brewster of Central Coast Realty Group.

“Enter through a custom-built rock gated entrance to a grand estate on 160 acres of gentle rolling terrain, almost all useable,” the listing says.

The property, located at 4760 Parkhill Road, features a 4,000-square-foot workshop and a solar-heated swimming pool with a swim-up bar and hot tub, plus a vineyard with two acres of zinfandel grapes and five acres of cabernet.

The workshop, which has concrete floors, includes an unfinished two-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot apartment with its own entrance. The property also features a silo, several ponds and and fruit and nut trees, including pomegranates and oranges.

All that’s missing is Galecki’s 3,588-square-foot log cabin, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His ranch home was one of four structures destroyed in the Hill Fire, which burned about 1,600 acres just outside of the small North County community in June 2017.

After the blaze, Galecki posted a picture on Instagram thanking Cal Fire firefighters for their service.

Santa Margarita resident David Lynn Macagni pleaded not guilty in February 2018 to a misdemeanor charge alleging he caused the Hill Fire, The Tribune reported at the time. The case is ongoing, with a trial-setting conference scheduled for Jan. 16.

A regular on popular sitcom “Roseanne” and its spinoff, “The Connors,” Galecki is best known for playing physicist Leonard Hofstadter on hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which ends a 12-season run in May.

Galecki bought his Santa Margarita property for $1.2 million in 2011, according to a Realtor.com listing.