‘Flowers all over!’ See the best super bloom photos from around California

By Lindsey Holden

March 19, 2019 04:18 PM

The ‘super bloom’ in Southern California

California is going crazy for the super bloom that’s painting hillsides, valleys — even airport runways — in vibrant shades of gold, orange and purple.

The rainy winter that cleared drought conditions throughout the state has created supreme conditions for wildflowers, which are bursting in swathes of color on the Central Coast and throughout Southern California.

Travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport have recently been treated to fields of orange wildflowers blooming near runways bustling with airplane traffic.

And last weekend, tens of thousands of California poppy-seekers overran Walker Canyon near Lake Elsinore — a town southeast of Los Angeles in Riverside County — leading to a “poppy apocalypse” for residents.

Hillsides covered with photogenic bright orange flowers drew “Disneyland-size crowds” to the area, clogging roads and forcing city officials to temporarily shut down the area on Sunday.

Much to the chagrin of residents, officials reopened Walker Canyon on Monday. Steve Manos, mayor of Lake Elsinore, even filmed an Instagram PSA to explain the city doesn’t have enough resources to keep the area closed during “poppy-palooza.”

“We are full,” Manos said in the video. “If you have the opportunity to come back here maybe later or another day, we would really appreciate that.”

For the latest super bloom updates from throughout the state, check out the Wild Flower Hotline, which is run by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants.

Here are some social media highlights from wildflower blooms throughout California:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, San Diego County

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Los Angeles County

Carrizo Plain National Monument, San Luis Obispo County

So purrrdy! #march2019 #superbloom #carrizoplain

Baby Blue Eyes bloom the wildflower fields at Shell Creek Road in San Luis Obispo County. Take a drone tour of the early display that hints at a super bloom later in the month.

