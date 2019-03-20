See photos of California’s incredible wildflower super bloom — from space

California’s wildflower super bloom is so vibrant, it can be seen from planes flying tens of thousands of feet overhead — and, in some cases, even from space.
Travelers flying out of Los Angeles International Airport may be able to see splotches of the bright orange California poppies covering the hills of Walker Canyon near Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.
The bloom is clearly visible in photos captured from 30,000 feet above the area, which was overrun by weekend visitors and was briefly closed before officials reopened it on Monday.
A Los Angeles aerial photographer also tweeted a video he took while flying over the Antelope Valley California Poppy Preserve near Lancaster.
The Walker Canyon bloom is even bright enough to be seen in recent satellite photos. A comparison to images taken in August show how heavy winter rains turned the hillsides green and brought out the wildflowers.
Priya Krishnakumar, a Los Angeles Times data reporter, compared the bloom to dust from Doritos nacho cheese chips.
Satellite photos also show swathes of yellow wildflowers in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park east of San Diego. Although the golden hue doesn’t pop as much against the desert backdrop, the bloom is still visible from space.
