Mid-State Fair opens today: Here’s your guide to the best music, rides and attractions

Watch drone video of Helm and Sons Amusements setting up carnival rides at California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. The fair runs July 17 through 28, 2019, at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Break out the boots and cowboy hats.

The California Mid-State Fair officially kicks off Wednesday in Paso Robles.

This year’s theme is “Let’s Have S’more Fun,” and the fair’s got a collection of new attractions to go along with all the time-honored favorites.

Before you go, here’s what you need to know — and tips on what you don’t want to miss.

Camp Rattlesnake

This creepy-crawly new attraction is sure to delight some fairgoers — and terrify others.

Located at the fair’s Edna Valley Barn, the free Camp Rattlesnake showcases one of the West’s most iconic reptiles. There’s even a rattlesnake pit when you can see the slithering snakes up close.

“Children can see, touch and learn about captive-raised reptiles, amphibians and arthropods from the near and far places of our world” at an “Indiana Jones”-themed laboratory, the fair website says. Other exhibitions include a live alligator and hatching snake eggs.

Drone video shows the 2017 California Mid-State Fair from above, giving aerial views of the rides and vendors at the Paso Robles fairgrounds.

Carnival rides

Opening day means free carnival rides at the Mid-State Fair.

The fair is teaming up with Helm & Sons Amusements to offer free rides for all in the main carnival area and the kid-friendly Cub Country space on Wednesday. (Unlimited ride wristbands normally cost $40.)

New carnival rides at the fair this summer include Insomniac, a high-speed spinning ride, and the Americana Wheel, an American flag-spangled Ferris wheel.

For the little ones, there are the truck-themed Convoy, the Firehouse Fun House, spinning Tea Cups and Crazy Dumbos, which features flying elephants. Helm & Sons is also introducing a gummy bear-themed inflatable attraction.

Ice sculptor David Faber makes a ice horseshoe that drinks can be poured through in the first-ever ice saloon at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. The refrigerated bar room has 78 blocks of ice, weighing 400 pounds each. The sculptor, who competed in the 2013 ice-sculpting competition in Alaska, says this room is colder. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Chill Zone

Looking for a cool new way to beat the heat at the fair?

Check out the free Chill Zone, located in the Frontier Town section at the southwest end of the fairgrounds.

Giant fans, overhead misters and huge blocks of crystal-clear ice will keep fairgoers frosty while they wager how long it will take the 8.1-ton ice cube to melt in the summer heat.

There’s also an ice saloon where you can enjoy beers and cocktails.

Garth Brooks performs during the first of two sold-out concerts at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 27, 2017. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Concerts

Did you snag tickets to the 2019 fair’s hottest concert? Concertgoers and resellers snapped up all 14,875 tickets to Cardi B’s Saturday show less than two hours after they went on sale in February.

Country star Blake Shelton’s Sunday concert also sold out. But don’t worry — there are still tickets available for several fair shows, including punk rocker Billy Idol, Motown singer Smokey Robinson, country rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd and country acts Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and the Zac Brown Band.

The fair’s Chumash Grandstand Arena lineup kicks off with Lambert on Wednesday.

Admission to fair concerts costs $26 to $131.

There are also free concerts planned every night of the fair, including Smash Mouth, Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Elton John the Early Years, and 12-year-old country star Mason Ramsey, who rose to fame thanks to viral video of his yodeling.

Animals and livestock were auctioned off at the Junior Livestock Auction at the California Mid-State Fair on Saturday.

Livestock

From the Country Rodeo Finals to the Junior Livestock Auction, animals are an essential part of the fair.

Animal attractions in 2019 include a petting zoo, pony rides and pig races.

But those cute critters can come with a health risk. In 2018, several people tested positive for influenza after having “extended contact with pigs at the Mid-State Fair,” The Tribune reported at the time.

In hopes of preventing a similar outbreak, the fair is taking new measures, including requiring all hogs to be vaccinated for swine flu.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department urges fairgoers to avoid close face-to-face contact with animals, supervise children around animals and wash their hands after petting animals or touching anything in areas where those animals stay. You should also leave livestock areas to enjoy food and drinks, the agency said.

Robin Wolf, bartender at The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar in Paso Robles, California, won an award for a whiskey creation for the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans. Here she demonstrates how to make a summer cocktail, "Silly Rabbit."

Wine, beer and cocktail competitions

Want to drink in the best California has to offer? Head to the fair’s Mission Square.

At Friday’s Gold Medal Tasting and Wine Industry Awards, 48 wineries from across the state will pour winning wines from the 2019 Central Coast Wine Competition.

Following the tasting, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective will crown the winery of the year — as well as the top winemaker, grape grower and wine industry personnel.

Cocktails are the focus of Sunday’s Get Crafty Mixology Contest and Tasting.

Master mixologists will create custom drinks featuring winning spirits from the 2019 Central Coast Craft Spirit Competition.

On July 24, the Central Coast Brewers Guild presents the second annual Craft Beer Tasting and Awards, featuring beers from 14 brewers.

Tickets for each event cost $30 to $40.

More info

The Mid-State Fair runs Wednesday through July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or 800-909-FAIR (3247), or visit www.midstatefair.com.