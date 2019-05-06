Play some ‘Free Bird!’ Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Idol are coming to the Mid-State Fair

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 23, 2019. AP

Get ready to shout “Free Bird” and let loose your best “Rebel Yell.”

The California Mid-State Fair is bringing two of rock’s most beloved acts to Paso Robles this summer: Lynyrd Skynyrd and Billy Idol.

Idol, the punk rock icon best known for “Dancing with Myself,” “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding,” will make his fair debut on July 19 — headlining the fair’s Evening of Rhythm and Brews. The mainstage event features craft beers and table-style seating.

Idol’s opening act will be announced at a later date, the fair said.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, the country rock band behind “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man,” will take the stage July 23 at the Chumash Grandstand arena. Country star Chris Janson will open the show.

Lynyrd Skynyrd previously performed at the fair in 2002, co-headlining a concert with Kansas.

The California Mid-State Fair’s 2019 entertainment lineup includes hip hop star Cardi B, rock icons Pat Benatar and Melissa Etheridge and country acts Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band.

The fair has yet to announce who is headlining this year’s Music & Wine event on July 26.

Tickets for Idol’s fair concert cost $26 to $91, or $608 for a table of eight, while admission to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert costs $41 to $101.

Both shows go on sale Friday. Fans can purchase tickets via phone and online starting at 10 a.m., or in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17-28 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or go to www.midstatefair.com.