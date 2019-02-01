Cardi B, Blake Shelton coming to the Mid-State Fair — along with 4 other headliners

Some of music’s biggest stars — including Cardi B, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert — are headed to the California Mid-State Fair this summer, fair officials said Friday night, announcing six grandstand acts.

Lambert will perform on the opening night of the Paso Robles fair, July 17. Although the Grammy Award-winning country star, whose hits include “The House That Built Me” and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” previously played the fair in 2005, this will be her first concert on the main stage.

Cardi B, the hip hop powerhouse behind “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” will make her fair debut July 21 with a Chumash Grandstand Arena show.

Playing the arena for the second time is Shelton — who just happens to be Lambert’s ex. The “God Gave Me You” country singer, named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, will take the stage July 21. (Fun fact: Shelton’s 2016 fair concert sold out in less than five hours.)

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Shelton and Lambert aren’t the only country acts slated to perform at the 2019 fair.

Country star Miranda Lambert will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 17, 2019. Courtesy photo

The Zac Brown Band returns to the Mid-State Fair grandstand for the fourth time on July 24. The Grammy-winning country group, known for such songs as “Chicken Fried” and “Colder Weather,” last played Paso Robles in 2017.

Country music’s Old Dominion, whose hits include “Hotel Keys,” makes its first fair appearance July 25.

Rounding out the lineup is boy band Why Don’t We, best known for the pop song “8 Letters.” The group, also making its fair debut, performs July 22.

Ticket prices for the shows announced Friday are as follows:

Zac Brown Band: $51 to $131. On sale Feb. 8.

$51 to $131. On sale Feb. 8. Miranda Lambert : $41 to $116. On sale Feb. 15.

: $41 to $116. On sale Feb. 15. Cardi B : $51 to $131. On sale Feb. 15.

: $51 to $131. On sale Feb. 15. Old Dominion: $36 to $81. On sale Feb. 22.

$36 to $81. On sale Feb. 22. Why Don’t We : $26 to $71. On sale Feb. 22.

: $26 to $71. On sale Feb. 22. Blake Shelton: $51 to $156. On sale March 1.





In each case, fans can purchase tickets via phone and online starting at 10 a.m. on the day tickets go on sale, or in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17-28 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or www.midstatefair.com.