Music News & Reviews

Get your boots on. Kacey Musgraves is coming to Paso Robles

By Sarah Linn

February 01, 2019 10:47 AM

Kacey Musgraves will perform Aug. 24 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
Kacey Musgraves will perform Aug. 24 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Jamie Nelson
Kacey Musgraves will perform Aug. 24 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Jamie Nelson

Country star Kacey Musgraves is following her arrow to Paso Robles this summer.

The two-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at Vina Robles Amphitheatre for the first time on Aug. 24.

Her hits include “Follow Your Arrow,” “Merry Go ‘Round,” “Blowin’ Smoke” and “Biscuits.”

The announcement comes roughly a week before Musgraves’ planned performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 10 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. She’s nominated for album of the year and best country album for “Oh, What a World,” best country solo performance for her song “Butterflies” and best country song for “Space Cowboy.”

Musgraves is currently touring in support of “Oh What a World,” which came out in March 2018.

Tickets for her Aug. 24 concert cost $45 to $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 via Ticketmaster outlets.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

music-news-reviews

celebrities

california

Sarah Linn

Entertainment editor Sarah Linn writes about all things fun, including movies, television, the performing arts, the visual arts and the best places to eat and drink in San Luis Obispo County. A graduate of Oregon State University, she has worked for The Tribune for more than a decade and has earned multiple California journalism awards.

  Comments  