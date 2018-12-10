Rick Springfield — yes, the ‘Jessie’s Girl’ guy — is coming to Paso

Get ready to get up close and personal with Rick Springfield.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform an intimate solo show at Rava Wines + Events in Paso Robles in March 2016, according to a news release.

Best known for his chart-topping hit “Jessie’s Girl,” the Australian-born Springfield found fame in the United States in the 1980s with such songs such as “Affair of the Heart,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.”

He’s also enjoyed success as an actor, appearing in TV shows including “General Hospital,” “Supernatural” and “True Detective,” as well as movies such as “Ricki and the Flash.”

At his concert at Rava Wines + Events on March 16, 2019, Springfield will find perform a selection of his past hits, the release said.

The 21-and-older show is part of Springfield’s Stripped Down concert series, advertised as “a special ongoing series of solo performances with interactive multimedia and storytelling.”

Springfield’s concert is one of the first major events to be held at Rava Wines + Events’ new concert venue, which debuted in August.

The 17,000-square-foot venue, which can seat 1,000 concertgoers, boasts new lighting and sound systems and state-of-the-art acoustics, as well as a full catering kitchen and access to four acres of adjacent outdoor space, The Tribune reported in August.

Other upcoming events at Rava Wines + Events include the New Year’s Eve Champagne & Cabaret Soiree on Dec. 31 and a concert by Beatles tribute band Hard Day’s Night on Feb. 2.

Tickets for “Rick Springfield: Stripped Down” cost $45 to $125 apiece, or $300 with a VIP meet-and-greet.

For more information, call 805-238-7282 or visit www.ravawines.com.