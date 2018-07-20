A new place for concerts in SLO County — tucked away in Paso’s wine country

A Paso Robles winery is stepping up its concert game.

Rava Wines is transforming its indoor venue into a multipurpose event center with new lighting and sound systems and state-of-the-art acoustics.

“We hope to start offering another space to listen to live music on the Central Coast,” Rava Wines owner Lauren Rava said, adding that the 17,000-square-foot venue can also be used for corporate events, charity galas and weddings.

The event center has a full catering kitchen and access to four acres of adjacent outdoor space.

Rava Wines Event Center will debut Aug. 4 with a concert by Sunset Winos, a rock band whose rotating roster features members of bands such as Kiss, Guns ‘n’ Roses and Alice Cooper, according to a news release.

Nestled in a 505-acre vineyard, Rava Wines is located on the west side of Paso Robles at 6785 Creston Road.

By creating a dedicated concert space, Rava Wines is following in the footsteps of Vina Robles Winery, which opened the 3,300-seat Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles in 2013.

“We’re trying to bring quality music to the Central Coast,” Rava said. “We won’t be as big as, say, Vina Robles, but we’re definitely trying to host a more intimate crowd.”

For more information, visit www.ravawines.com. Tickets for the Aug. 4 concert can be purchased at my805tix.com.