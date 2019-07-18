See Miranda Lambert light up the Mid-State Fair on opening night

Watch country star Miranda Lambert light up the California Mid-State Fair Watch country star Miranda Lambert perform her hit song "Kerosene" at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Acts lined up to play the fair in 2019 include Blake Shelton, Cardi B, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch country star Miranda Lambert perform her hit song "Kerosene" at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Acts lined up to play the fair in 2019 include Blake Shelton, Cardi B, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

Country star Miranda Lambert kicked off the California Mid-State Fair in style Wednesday with an opening-night concert that left fairgoers wanting more.

The two-time Grammy Award winner wore a fringed leotard and sparkly pantyhose as she performed for an enthusiastic crowd in Paso Robles.

Female concertgoers sported an array of shorts, summer dresses, long, flowing kimonos and boots, while the men stuck to standard fair apparel, including some overalls.

The set list included Lambert’s newest song — “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” a mellow driving-in-the-car bop — as well as some of her classic hits, such as “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Tin Man.”

At one point in the show, the singer and her band performed “Pink Sunglasses” while sporting, well, pink sunglasses. Lambert then tossed her pair into the crowd.

Lambert closed the concert with “White Liar,” but did not return to the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage for an encore.

Lambert’s Wednesday concert comes just days before her ex-husband, country star Blake Shelton, performs at the fair. He’ll play the Paso Robles Event Center on Sunday in a sold-out show.