Mid-State Fair fans, you can take a party bus from Atascadero — with beer and wine

An Atascadero restaurant is offering a fun, worry-free way to get to the MId-State Fair this summer: a party bus.





Colony Market and Deli has teamed up with Toast Tours to offer daily rides to and from the Paso Robles Event Center — complete with booze.

The service will be offered during the entire run of the fair, from July 17 through 28, according to a news release.

“We wanted to offer a way for folks to get to enjoy their ride to and from the fair without fighting traffic or paying exorbitant prices for an Uber or a Lyft,” restaurant co-owner Joanna Wemple said in the release.

The round-trip service is designed with fair concertgoers in mind.

During the fair, the 13-seat party bus will pick up passengers at 5 p.m. daily from the parking lot of Colony Market and Deli, located at 6404 El Camino Real. The bus returns to the restaurant parking lot at 11:45 p.m. each night.

Along the way, passengers can enjoy Firestone Walker beer, Alloy Wine Works wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Colony Market and Deli will offer specials on sandwiches and small bites as well.

Round-trip party bus tickets cost $37.50 apiece and include general admission to the fair and a drink, the release said. Fairgoers with season passes pay $28.50.

Additional beer and wine tickets can be purchased for $5 to $7.

For more information, call 805-460-6252 or email joanna@colonymarketanddeli.com.