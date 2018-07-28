Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction pulls in more than $2.2 million

Her first year raising livestock for FFA, Alondra Mercado’s male Boer goat Pancho was named grand champion at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles; but it wasn’t beginner’s luck.

It took work to wrangle her goat into the top spot.

“The goats are really stubborn, they don’t listen to you very often,” she said.

Mercado, who goes to Coast Union High School, was one of several FFA and 4-H members showing off livestock at Saturday’s Junior Livestock Auction “Sale of Champions.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As she waited in line for her turn to show, hoping for a big sale, Mercado said she was both nervous and excited — but mostly the latter. Next to her was her friend, fellow Coast Union student and FFA member Angelique Gutierrez, who showed a market hog, Peppa, at the livestock auction last year.

It was Gutierrez who got Mercado to join FFA, which worked out well for her this year.

“I’m really glad she did it, and I’m super proud of her because it’s her first year,” Gutierrez said of Mercado.

Animals sold by 4-H and FFA students raised $2.2 million at Saturday’s Junior Livestock Auction, according to unofficial figures from the fair.

The unofficial overall totals were up from last year’s Junior Livestock Auction, which drew more than $2.1 million million on 850 animals sold. The money goes to benefit various agriculture youth groups in San Luis Obispo County.

A break down of the total sales will be available in Monday’s edition of The Tribune.