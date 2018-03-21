Rockslide closes Highway 1 north of Cambria

Highway 1 at Ragged Point was closed Wednesday morning because of a rockslide, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It is the second slide along San Luis Obispo County’s North Coast caused by the storm that began Tuesday night.

The Ragged Point closure was announced about 7:40 a.m., according to the CHP's incident information page., but Caltrans says the slide happened overnight.

Traffic can go as far north as Ragged Point, but no farther, the CHP said. Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point to Gorda in Monterey County.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities do not yet know when the road will be reopened, but Caltrans is hoping to have the slide cleared by Friday.

The rainfall also caused a rock slide that closed Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria on Tuesday night. That slide closed Santa Rosa Creek Road between Highway 46 and Cambria.

Last year's wet winter produced not only the Mud Creek Slide along the Big Sur coast on May 20, but also Paul's Slide, which closed down another section of Highway 1 before reopening to alternating one-way traffic in July. The highway remains closed at the Mud Creek Slide.