'Very large rock slide' forces road closure in Cambria

A large rock slide at Main Street and Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria forced a road closure late Tuesday evening, according to emergency radio traffic and the California Highway Patrol.

The slide reportedly covered between 75 and 100 feet of the road and was stacked 20 feet high, according to the police scanner.

Santa Rosa Creek Road will be closed between Highway 46 and Cambria until further notice, the CHP reported.

Authorities were planning to bring in specialized equipment to begin moving the "very large rock slide with real big rocks," according to scanner traffic about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.