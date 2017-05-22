Highway 1 at Mud Creek in Big Sur remains closed as “significant” amounts of dirt and rock continue to slide down the slope from above. This video taken from a Monterey County Sheriff's Office airplane shows the massive slide, which "went from bad to worse" over the May 20, 2017, weekend. Facebook/Monterey County Sheriff's Office
May 22, 2017 4:39 PM

Work halted on Highway 1 as two hillsides continue to crumble

By Stephen H. Provost

sprovost@thetribunenews.com

The hopes of Highway 1 travelers just got another setback: Caltrans reported today that new slide activity at both ends of a closed section of roadway has stalled repair efforts.

“A major slide/slip-out” at 9:30 p.m. Saturday resulted in the loss of millions of cubic yards of material at the Mud Creek Slide, 9 miles north of the San Luis Obispo-Monterey County line, Caltrans said, putting work in the area on hold.

Work has also ceased at Paul’s Slide, 12 miles farther north, which also had new and increased slide activity, Susana Cruz, Caltrans District 5 public information officer, said in a news release.

Access is provided to delivery traffic on a very limited basis there but can be cut off at any time without notice, as it was at noon Monday because of foggy conditions and the new slide activity.

“The roadway will be assessed at each scheduled access time,” Cruz wrote in the release. “But if the roadway is deemed unsafe, such as material coming down, low visibility due to excessive fog or slide is being active, locals/deliveries will not be allowed. For example, for today’s evening access, local residents can line up, but if material is coming onto the roadway or Paul’s Slide is active, locals will not be granted access.”

Highway 1 remains fully closed in both directions at Mud Creek because of continued slide activity. The only access from the south to the area between the two slides is via Nacimiento-Fergusson Road. Gorda services, beaches and campgrounds remain open.

Caltrans has no timetable for when Highway 1 may reopen through the two slide areas.

Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

Watch as crews bring down most of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The bridge cracked and shifted during recent winter storms and could not be repaired. This video was taken by Stan Russell, executive director of Big Sur Chamber of Commerce.

Stan Russell

Stephen H. Provost: 805-927-8896, @sproauthor

