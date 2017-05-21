New ‘significant’ landslides to keep Highway 1 closed at Mud Creek

Highway 1 at Mud Creek remains closed as “significant” amounts of dirt and rock continue to slide down the slope from above.

The Mud Creek area, roughly 9 miles north of the San Luis Obispo-Monterey County line, faces three major problems, according to Caltrans: The road is at an angle, part of a lane is missing and slide material is still coming down. Authorities said they must wait for the slides to stop before they can explore the possibility of building retaining walls or a viaduct.

Anyone needing to access the area should use Nacimiento-Fergusson Road or go through the Paul’s Slide area during access times, Caltrans said. However, Nacimiento-Fergusson Road may close occasionally for truck convoys that are taking materials to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge construction site.

Caltrans does not have an estimated reopening time for the Mud Creek area of Highway 1.

The Mud Creek slide along Highway 1. Caltrans

