Flash flood watch canceled for Central Coast, evacuation orders lifted

The flash flood watch issued for the Central Coast and mandatory evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County have been canceled, according to the National Weather Service and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

The NWS said in a tweet that while "light to moderate" rainfall will continue throughout the day, rainfall rates will stay below 0.25 inches per hour, below the threshold for debris flows.

Flash Flood Watch cancelled for Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa, and Alamo burn areas. Light to moderate rain will continue at times today, but rainfall rates are now expected to remain below 0.25" per hour, well below thresholds for debris flows. #CAstorm #LArain #cawx #LAWeather — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2018

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"While there has been some rain the intensities were well below what was expected," read the NWS area forecast discussion.

Also, the mandatory evacuation orders and warnings for all areas of Santa Barbara County were lifted at 10:30 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release

The watch, which was expected to last until 4 p.m., affected communities in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and caused officials to order mandatory evacuations Monday for communities near the Thomas, Whittier, Alamo and Sherpa fire burn areas.