Flash flood watch issued for Central Coast

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Central Coast on Monday.

The watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS. A flash flood watch means that weather conditions that lead to flash flooding could develop.

The NWS said the area could see rainfall rates of up to 0.70 inches per hour along with thunderstorms, especially in the higher elevations of southern Santa Barbara County.

“Rainfall of this intensity can produce dangerous mud and debris flows near the burn areas,” the NWS said, noting that flash flooding and debris flows would particularly threaten communities near recent burn areas.

Santa Barbara County officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for communities near the Thomas, Whittier, Alamo and Sherpa fire burn areas.

The watch is in effect for communities in SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to the NWS. Cities in SLO County that are affected by the watch are San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria and San Simeon.