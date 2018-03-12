This map shows areas that are at extreme or high risk for both debris flows and flooding. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for some communities below recent burn areas.
Local

Mandatory evacuations ordered as storm threatens Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

March 12, 2018 03:14 PM

With another storm expected to douse Santa Barbara County early Tuesday, emergency officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some communities below recent burn areas.

The mandatory orders, which go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday, will be in effect for areas the county has identified as being at “extreme high risk” for dangerous debris flows.

Areas identified as “high risk” will be under a “recommended evacuation warning.”

Communities affected are near the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Alamo fire burn areas.

Residents can view an online map to determine if their properties are in either risk zone. A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon to provide more details.

Click here for the Ready Santa Barbara County website.

You can't predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

