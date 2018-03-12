Mandatory evacuations ordered as storm threatens Santa Barbara County

With another storm expected to douse Santa Barbara County early Tuesday, emergency officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some communities below recent burn areas.

The mandatory orders, which go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday, will be in effect for areas the county has identified as being at “extreme high risk” for dangerous debris flows.

Areas identified as “high risk” will be under a “recommended evacuation warning.”

Communities affected are near the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Alamo fire burn areas.

Residents can view an online map to determine if their properties are in either risk zone. A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon to provide more details.

Click here for the Ready Santa Barbara County website.