Weather

February 21, 2017 9:46 PM

SLO County rainfall totals now double their normal averages

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

The latest trio of storms has pushed rainfall totals to double their season-to-date averages in many communities throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“Every station that’s listed has gone over what we would expect for the year,” Lindsey said.

Much of the county is at more than 200 percent of normal season-to-date totals.

He credits the county’s above-average rain to atmospheric rivers, which have been the source for most of the precipitation.

“It’s really amazing how much water, how much precipitation these systems can produce.”

The rain station at Cal Poly has recorded more than 32 inches, Los Osos is at 24 inches, Atascadero is at 26 and Nipomo is at 28.

From Sunday through Tuesday morning, rainfall in San Luis Obispo County ranged from 0.31 inches of rain at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport to 5.52 inches at Rocky Butte, Lindsey said. Cal Poly recorded 2.02 inches, Arroyo Grande, 1.25, and Cambria, 1.60.

Meanwhile, various roads around the county remain closed because of the heavy rains, and three people were rescued from rushing water Tuesday near San Miguel, as the latest storm to hit the county dissipated.

Highway 41 from Old Morro Road to San Gabriel Road was closed for much of the morning because of a small rock slide, but it had reopened by about 4:10 p.m. Other roads were closed because of mudslides, downed trees or minor flooding, according to the county public works department.

The three people rescued by Cal Fire in the North County needed help after their car stalled on a low-water crossing at San Marcos Creek. No one was injured, and the car was towed to dry land.

At Cal Poly, Fremont Hall remained closed for a fourth day. The dorm has been evacuated since Saturday because of an unstable hillside behind the building.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said in an email that authorities are monitoring the hillside, as mud is continuing to slide. He emphasized that students, employees and community members should stay away from the site.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday, Feb. 21 (in inches)

Community

Season-to-date

Normal-to-date

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

25.42

15

Atascadero Mutual Water Co.

26.33

13.25

Baywood Park

21.1

21.1

Cal Poly

32.17

16.25

Camp San Luis Obispo

30

16.7

Diablo Canyon

27.17

14.75

Lopez Lake

31.2

16.44

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

24.42

15

Morro Bay

21

14.5

Nipomo, East

28.72

14.9

Nipomo, South

21.24

11.7

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

22.53

13.1

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

14.32

11.25

Rocky Butte

73.56

33.2

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

22.42

14.32

SLOWeather.com

34.64

16.69

San Simeon

30.33

19.7

Templeton

24.90

15.1

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos