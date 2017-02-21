SLO County rainfall totals now double their normal averages

The latest trio of storms has pushed rainfall totals to double their season-to-date averages in many communities throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
“Every station that’s listed has gone over what we would expect for the year,” Lindsey said.
Much of the county is at more than 200 percent of normal season-to-date totals.
He credits the county’s above-average rain to atmospheric rivers, which have been the source for most of the precipitation.
“It’s really amazing how much water, how much precipitation these systems can produce.”
The rain station at Cal Poly has recorded more than 32 inches, Los Osos is at 24 inches, Atascadero is at 26 and Nipomo is at 28.
From Sunday through Tuesday morning, rainfall in San Luis Obispo County ranged from 0.31 inches of rain at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport to 5.52 inches at Rocky Butte, Lindsey said. Cal Poly recorded 2.02 inches, Arroyo Grande, 1.25, and Cambria, 1.60.
Meanwhile, various roads around the county remain closed because of the heavy rains, and three people were rescued from rushing water Tuesday near San Miguel, as the latest storm to hit the county dissipated.
Highway 41 from Old Morro Road to San Gabriel Road was closed for much of the morning because of a small rock slide, but it had reopened by about 4:10 p.m. Other roads were closed because of mudslides, downed trees or minor flooding, according to the county public works department.
The three people rescued by Cal Fire in the North County needed help after their car stalled on a low-water crossing at San Marcos Creek. No one was injured, and the car was towed to dry land.
At Cal Poly, Fremont Hall remained closed for a fourth day. The dorm has been evacuated since Saturday because of an unstable hillside behind the building.
Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said in an email that authorities are monitoring the hillside, as mud is continuing to slide. He emphasized that students, employees and community members should stay away from the site.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday, Feb. 21 (in inches)
Community
Season-to-date
Normal-to-date
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
25.42
15
Atascadero Mutual Water Co.
26.33
13.25
Baywood Park
21.1
21.1
Cal Poly
32.17
16.25
Camp San Luis Obispo
30
16.7
Diablo Canyon
27.17
14.75
Lopez Lake
31.2
16.44
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
24.42
15
Morro Bay
21
14.5
Nipomo, East
28.72
14.9
Nipomo, South
21.24
11.7
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
22.53
13.1
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
14.32
11.25
Rocky Butte
73.56
33.2
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
22.42
14.32
SLOWeather.com
34.64
16.69
San Simeon
30.33
19.7
Templeton
24.90
15.1
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments