Cal Poly dorm evacuated due to unstable hill

Update: 2:05 p.m.
Cal Poly is evacuating 271 Fremont Hall residents.
Original story:
A portion of Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall is being evacuated Saturday because of an unstable hillside nearby, university spokesperson Matt Lazier said.
The decision was made around 1 p.m. Saturday, Lazier said, out of “an abundance of caution.”
The university told residents earlier this week to be prepared to evacuate ahead of Friday’s heavy rains. Cal Poly recorded 3.14 inches of rain Thursday through Saturday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Fremont Hall houses 275 residents. About 140 are part of the partial evacuation. Cal Poly’s Facilities Operations has been monitoring the hillside and installed a temporary barrier. Several trees were also removed from the area.
Lazier said in an email this week that the university has “sufficient space within its other residential facilities to accommodate these students temporarily.”
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Reporter Gabby Ferreira contributed to this report.
