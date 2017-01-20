How much did it rain in SLO County on Friday? Here are the totals

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO Pause

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?