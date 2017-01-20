How much did it rain in SLO County on Friday? Here are the totals

Friday’s storm brought heavy rains and flooding around San Luis Obispo County.
Arroyo Grande saw 1.45 inches, while Cal Poly’s gauge measured 1.73 inches, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The Lopez Lake ranger station received 2.19 inches, and 2.25 inches were measured at Highway 41 West and Torro Creek Road.
See below for more Friday rain totals from around SLO County and part of northern Santa Barbara County. Additional, real-time rain totals also are kept by the SLO County Public Works Department.
More heavy rain is in the forecast for this weekend.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 5:30 p.m. Friday (in inches)
Adelaida
2.80
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.45
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.14
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
1.55
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
1.28
Baywood Park
1.32
Cal Poly
1.73
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.42
Camp San Luis
1.62
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.89
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.34
Diablo Canyon
1.07
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
1.57
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.98
Islay Hill
1.69
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.83
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.80
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.91
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.10
Morro Bay
0.70
Nipomo, East
1.30
Nipomo, South
1.22
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.67
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.38
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.88
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
1.22
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
2.25
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
2.56
Rocky Butte
2.44
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.76
Santa Margarita
1.42
San Miguel
0.32
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
1.41
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.75
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
1.61
San Simeon
1.25
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.28
Shandon
0.83
Templeton
1.18
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.81
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments