Heavy rains cause flooding in South County

San Luis Creek flows over San Luis Bay Drive east of Hwy. 101.
Guests make their way across a stream of water flowing through and around Avila Hot Springs.
Sycamore Mineral Springs guests evacuate the resort as rising floodwaters threaten the property on Friday.
Crews work to clean up Price St. in Pismo Beach which flooded and was covered with mud and debris.
A home at the intersection of Aloha place and Honolulu street in Oceano is surrounded by water.
Hwy. 1 in Oceano at Paso Robles St. is flooded.
Avila Beach Drive is covered in flood waters.
Crews work to stabilize a power line that threatened to fall over on Hwy. 1 in Oceano near S. Elm St.
Arroyo Grande Creek flows over Cecchetti Rd.
A stream of water flows through and around Avila Hot Springs.
One of the areas at Sycamore Mineral Springs along San Luis Creek where guests were being evacuated from as rising floodwaters threaten the property on Friday.
The farmland around Avila Valley Barn is flooded.
