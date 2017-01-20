Sycamore Mineral Springs evacuated as rising creek waters threaten resort

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide Pause

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:48 Highlights from Cal Poly's 87-79 loss to Hawaii Thursday night