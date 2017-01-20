Sycamore Mineral Springs evacuated as rising creek waters threaten resort

About 100 people are being evacuated from the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach because of flooding, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said Friday.
According to Elms, water from the nearby San Luis Obispo Creek rose drastically in the area of the hotel, prompting the evacuation.
“The way it is laid out, the buildings are up on stilts, and from what we’ve heard, the water has reached the bottom of those buildings,” he said.
The water level has not increased in the past hour, but could rise again once the next phase of the storm rolls through this afternoon, Elms said.
“This is a precautionary measure,” he said.
The hotel guests are currently being counted and added to lists to ensure everyone is evacuated safely. Once all are accounted for, the guests will be taken from the hotel across the flooded area, and then transported via bus to a different hotel in Pismo Beach.
The evacuation is expected to take approximately an hour.
The road in front of the resort area, Avila Beach Drive, has been closed to traffic for several hours due to flooding.
