Parts of SLO County out of a severe drought thanks to March storms

By Lindsey Holden

March 30, 2018 04:40 PM

The "Minor Miracle March" storms that hit San Luis Obispo County last week lifted a sizeable chunk of the county out of severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The wet weather left most areas of the county with 2 to 5 inches of rain and added substantial water to the region's reservoirs for the first time during a very dry rainy season.

Severe drought conditions crept into the Central Coast and Southern California after a particularly rainless February.

Just two weeks ago, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties were all experiencing severe drought. A portion of Ventura County was even experiencing extreme drought.

Although drought conditions remain, portions of all four counties have received enough much-needed rain to alleviate the previously dire situation.

The storms brought enough water to downgrade a portion of San Luis Obispo County from severe drought status to moderate drought status, according to a U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday.

A small section in the northwest corner of the region is not experiencing drought conditions and is classified as being abnormally dry.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

