More Videos

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo 0:38

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo

Pause
Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:19

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

SLO County gets a dose of December rain 0:42

SLO County gets a dose of December rain

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 0:52

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County

About 45 percent of California was experiencing some level of drought conditions as of Feb. 6, 2018. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is compiled by multiple federal agencies. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee
About 45 percent of California was experiencing some level of drought conditions as of Feb. 6, 2018. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is compiled by multiple federal agencies. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

Weather

Severe drought spreads across SLO County — and it’s getting worse every week

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

February 15, 2018 06:19 PM

The majority of San Luis Obispo County is now experiencing severe drought conditions, according to a new U.S. Drought Monitor report.

The report — released on Thursday with data recorded on Tuesday — shows the severe dryness that began to creep into the southwest corner of the county a week ago has now spread throughout the region. Only the northwest corner of the county is spared the “severe” designation — even so, it’s experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

A very dry winter has caused drought conditions to spread quickly from Southern California up the Central Coast and into the Central Valley.

On Feb. 6, a small portion of San Luis Obispo County and all of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties were classified as being in a severe drought. This week, those conditions reached most of San Luis Obispo County and stretched into Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cal Poly has recorded only 4.51 inches this rain season, as of Feb. 15, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. San Luis Obispo’s average rainfall for this point in the season is 12.43 inches, meaning the city has received 36 percent of its typical rainfall, Lindsey said.

Last year on Feb. 15 — after San Luis Obispo recorded its rainiest January in 20 years — Cal Poly had received 33.48 inches of rain, which was 269 percent of its average, Lindsey said.

More Videos

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo 0:38

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo

Pause
Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:19

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

SLO County gets a dose of December rain 0:42

SLO County gets a dose of December rain

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 0:52

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County

California’s snowpack is 22 percent of normal as of mid-February in 2018. These satellite images from NASA show how that compares to previous years. Sharon OkadaThe Sacramento Bee

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo 0:38

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo

Pause
Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:19

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

SLO County gets a dose of December rain 0:42

SLO County gets a dose of December rain

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 0:52

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo

View More Video