SLO County rainfall totals as of Thursday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County experienced one of its rainiest stretches in nearly a decade over the past 48 hours, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

As an “atmospheric river” moved through the Central Coast on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, numerous locations around the county received several inches of rainfall.

Rocky Butte near San Simeon reported 10.5 inches of rain as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Lindsey said, while 18 other locations received at least 4 inches of rain.

See a CHP helicopter rescue a man and dog from a raging Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and hear from an eyewitness who saw a tent floating downstream with another person in it. 10 people total were rescued.

“Two weeks ago, San Luis Obispo was at about 30 percent of average rainfall,” Lindsey said. “Today its increased to 61 percent of normal.”

Looking ahead, Lindsey said dry weather is forecast for Friday, with a few rain showers expected Saturday into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm to above normal by mid-next week, with many locations expected to reach the low 70s, Lindsey said.

48-hour rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.76 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 2.60 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 3.80 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 4.80 Baywood Park 4.11 Cal Poly 4.35 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 4.72 Camp San Luis 5.20 Creston Elementary School 2.35 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 2.45 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 5.24 Diablo Canyon 5.08 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 4.06 Islay Hill 3.70 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 3.90 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 4.85 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 4.36 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 5.20 Mission Prep 3.44 Morro Bay 5.05 Morro Bay (North Cloisters) 5.45 Nipomo, East 3.92 Nipomo, South 3.56 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.60 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 4.22 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 4.69 Pismo Beach 3.44 Rocky Butte 10.50 Santa Maria Public Airport 2.28 Santa Margarita 5.40 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 3.65 San Simeon 4.00 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 3.62 Shandon 2.53 Templeton 5.36 Vandenberg Air Force Base 2.98

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E