Part of Avila Beach remains closed because of sewage spill

A portion of Avila Beach remained closed Friday because of a sewage spill that happened Sunday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
About 36,000 gallons of sewage spilled from sewer lines on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Sunday and ended up in Garden Creek, according to the department. That creek flows into San Luis Obispo Creek, which ends up at Avila Beach, and that prompted the closure, the department said.
Sunday’s spill was caused by storm water infiltrating the sewer line after heavy rains, the department said.
The department’s Environmental Health Services unit said the closure is in place between the pier and the creek.
After the spill Sunday, the department advised people to avoid swimming in creeks and the ocean for at least three days following the storms because they could come in contact with disease-causing organisms.
The county also has issued health advisories for several other San Luis Obispo County beaches because of heightened bacteria levels.
Those beaches are Morro Bay City Beach (south side of Morro Bay Creek and Atascadero Avenue), Cayucos Beach (near Studio Drive) and Olde Port Beach (west of restrooms).
