Debris, trash end up on Avila Beach after storms hit SLO County

Avila Beach was littered with trash and debris Friday afternoon, after a series of storms pelted San Luis Obispo County.
Friday’s storm, the second in an expected trilogy of wet-weather episodes, caused flooding and road closures throughout the Central Coast.
Rough surf pummeled the Avila Beach Pier, and the nearby San Luis Obispo Creek swelled to its banks as it rushed out to the surf.
The picked carcasses of several dead fish and birds were seen along the beach amidst driftwood. Strewn across the sand were liquor bottles, food containers, shoes, dozens of tennis balls and other assorted refuse.
The stormy weather is expected to continue through the weekend, as high surf advisories and flood warnings remain in effect, according to forecasts.
