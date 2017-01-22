42,000 gallons of sewage spills in San Luis Obispo

About 42,000 gallons of sewage spilled in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.
The first spill happened about 1 p.m. on the 500 block of Mitchell Drive. The 6,200-gallon spill was caused by a blockage in the sewer line, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
Just three hours later, about 36,000 gallons of sewage spilled from sewer lines near 55 and 95 Broad St. That spill was caused by storm water infiltrating the sewer line, the health department said. The release has been stopped and the spill area cleaned, according to the health department.
The department said the spills were not dangerous to the public’s health because of the heavy rainfall. However, they advised people to avoid swimming in creeks and the ocean for at least three days following the storms because they could come in contact with disease-causing organisms.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments