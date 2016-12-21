Nipomo truck driver charged in Hwy. 1 crash that killed French woman

A truck driver from Nipomo who allegedly crashed into a car on Highway 1 and killed a woman from France in November is facing a felony manslaughter charge, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said.
Conrad Evangelista, 53, is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to a criminal complaint that Dow’s office submitted to San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday.
Dow said his office has asked the court to issue a warrant for Evangelista’s arrest.
No court date had been set as of Wednesday.
About 2:25 p.m. Nov. 9, Evangelista was driving a 2014 Isuzu box truck south on Highway 1 past Cuesta College when he failed to notice two vehicles stopped in front of him at a red light, according to the CHP.
The box truck slammed into a 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Deroche Elie of Biscarrosse, France, before crashing into another vehicle, the CHP said.
Bernadette Brasaqc-Ettcheverry, a passenger in Elie’s vehicle, sustained fatal blunt-force-trauma head injuries during the crash. She was also from Biscarrosse, France.
