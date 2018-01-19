More Videos

    Between 400 and 500 personnel have worked 24 hours a day to clear Highway 101 of a "catastrophic, Biblical proportion of mud" after the Montecito mudslides shut the road down Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The mudflow was 750 yards long, 70 yards wide and 15-20 feet deep. Anthony Wagner, public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department, gave a Facebook Live update of the Highway 101 progress.

Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County expected to open Monday

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

January 19, 2018 11:52 AM

The portion of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County that has been closed for more than a week, inundated by mud and debris, is expected to reopen on Monday, Caltrans said Friday.

“We’re still holding to that target date,” said Jim Shivers, a Caltrans spokesman.

Highway 101 has been closed since Jan. 9 at Milpas Street on the southbound side and Highway 150 on the northbound side. Water, mud and debris covered road after heavy rain swept through the area scarred by the Thomas Fire, which scorched the area in December.

The mudslides caused by the rain also killed at least 20 people in the Santa Barbara County community of Montecito.

The road closure has forced southbound travelers to find alternate routes and delayed truckers delivering goods and materials to Central Coast destinations.

Drivers heading south this weekend should continue taking Highway 166 in the South County or Highway 46 in the North County to reach Interstate 5.

Shivers said Caltrans crews have been working almost constantly to reopen Highway 101 on Monday as planned. Workers continue to clean the highway and shore up roadside embankments, he said.

“We’ve kind of been sculpting that in preparation for the mesh and hydroseeding,” Shivers said.

Crews will plant vegetation along the roadway using a blend of seed and mulch. Together with the mesh covering, the plants will help control erosion along the road.

Workers will also add striping to the road and tackle any drainage issues, Shivers said.

“The work continues around the clock,” he said.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

