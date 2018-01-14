Death toll from Santa Barbara County mudslides climbs to 20, 4 still missing

Update, 11:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the latest mudslide victim as 30-year-old Pinit Sutthithepa. Authorities said Sutthithepa’s body was found at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hot Springs Road near Olive Mill Road. The body was positively identified Sunday morning.

“We ask that you hold Pinit’s family and friends close to your hearts as they are also suffering the loss of Pinit’s son, 6-year-old Peerawat Sutthithepa and his father-in-law, 79-year-old Richard Loring Taylor, who were both fatally injured and located deceased on January 9, 2018,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Sutthithepa’s 2-year-old daughter, Lydia Suttithepa, is still missing.

Original story

The death toll from the mudslides in Santa Barbara County rose yet again — as of Sunday morning, 20 people are dead and four are missing, according to an incident update from area officials.

Authorities have not yet released an identity for the latest victim. Officials say four people are still missing, down from five on Saturday, but it is unclear which names remain on the missing-person list.

Highways 101 and 192 remain closed, and commuters looking to travel from the Central Coast must take either I-5, via Highways 46 or 166, a ferry service like Island Packers or Condor Express or an Amtrak train.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner line, which runs along the Central Coast, announced Sunday morning that they expected trains traveling through Santa Barbara to be “very busy,” and they would add additional cars to existing trains to provide more capacity. Two delays in service from San Luis Obispo had been announced by about 9:30 Sunday morning.

“We ask for your continued patience as we work to add additional cars to existing trains and also continue cleanup efforts,” the Pacific Surfliner account said in a tweet.

Officials warned that the ocean from Gaviota to Carpinteria is still off-limits “due to bacterial levels that continue to exceed standards.”

While that restriction doesn’t apply to sandy beaches in the affected areas, members of the public are encouraged to avoid debris while on the beach.